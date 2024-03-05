Seth Rollins makes major announcement ahead of WWE RAW

WWE RAW is just hours away as the buildup to WrestleMania XL heats up. Seth Rollins has checked in with an interesting announcement.

The current World Heavyweight Champion has been an outspoken proponent of CrossFit for many years. Once nicknamed "CrossFit Jesus," Rollins often praises the branded fitness regime and recommends it to his fellow pro wrestlers, and fans on social media.

The Visionary appeared on the official CrossFit Instagram account this afternoon to make a big announcement. Rollins, who revealed he has done CrossFit for 12 years, noted that he will be announcing the upcoming 24.2 Workout this Thursday at 2:30pm ET on Games.CrossFit.com.

"24.2 is … going to be announced by the @wwe World Heavyweight Champion @wwerollins!!! Don’t miss #24point2," they wrote with the video.

The 24.2 Workout is a big part of the 2024 CrossFit Games, which kicked off on February 29. It will be interesting to see if Rollins appears for any sort of festivities. Workout 24.1 ran from February 29 until March 4, and Workout 24.2 runs from March 7 - 11, which is what Rollins will be announcing. The final leg of the Games, which is Workout 24.3, is scheduled for March 14 - 18.

Seth Rollins on a major path to WWE WrestleMania 40

The Road to WrestleMania 40 has been heating up as of late, and Seth Rollins is looking at two potential major matches at the big event.

Officials previously confirmed Drew McIntyre vs. Rollins with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line after McIntyre won the men's Elimination Chamber match. This match was seemingly set for Night 2 when it was proposed this past week that Night 1 might feature Rollins and Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns and The Rock.

The proposal would see The Bloodline banned from ringside during the Undisputed Universal Championship match on Night 2 should they lose. However, if Rock and Reigns win the tag team match, then Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night 2 will be held under Bloodline Rules.

Below is the current announced WrestleMania XL card:

Women's Championship: Iyo Sky defends vs. Bayley

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley defends vs. Becky Lynch

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins defends vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns defends vs. Cody Rhodes (Night 2)

