Seth Rollins seems to have had a lot of fun during the dark match after tonight's SmackDown went off the air.

Rollins recently took on Damian Priest in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match on RAW. The Visionary managed to retain his title belt after an incredible outing.

After tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air, Seth Rollins took on Priest once again. As per a fan in attendance, the live crowd sang Rollins' song for about 15 minutes, bringing the dark match to a standstill for a while.

Briana Bairey @EpicPartyQueen #SmackDown The crowd in Des Moines has been singing Seth's song for like 15 min. The Dark match vs Priest is a standstill ans Seth is reveling in it. #WelcomeHome The crowd in Des Moines has been singing Seth's song for like 15 min. The Dark match vs Priest is a standstill ans Seth is reveling in it. #WelcomeHome #SmackDown https://t.co/0ygpKjm02i

Seth Rollins has quite possibly the most popular entrance song in WWE

Seth Rollins' theme song has been a massive hit with the WWE Universe for quite some time now. The live crowd at WWE's shows sing along to his theme song on a weekly basis, as well as at PLEs and live events.

This isn't the first time that the crowd took over the show and spent a considerable amount of time singing his theme song. Here's a video of fans in Manchester singing Rollins' song for 10 straight minutes:

One particular WWE veteran isn't a fan of the song, though. While speaking with Sportskeeda, here's what Vince Russo had to say about fans singing Rollins' song:

“I am so sick and tired of the annoying singing. They did that three times during his in-ring and here are my notes, first of all I’m so sick of these pandering promos, then the crowd is doing the, three times they’re doing the singing. This is all for house shows, this is not TV. You don’t do this on TV because I’m watching this show and I’m like ok bro, this is the tenth person I’ve heard pandering to the crowd and now this is the third time we’re singing during this in-ring. Now it’s freaking annoying. This is house show stuff, not TV stuff.”

Rollins is seemingly having the time of his life with the live crowd sing-alongs. It would be interesting to hear what he has to say about Russo's comments.

