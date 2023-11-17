Seth Rollins must finally lose the World Heavyweight Championship to 2-time Champion, according to WWE Universe

Seth Rollins has carried WWE RAW for over a year and ended up becoming the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the Modern Era. However, fans are convinced that The Visionary must end his workhorse reign by finally losing the title to a 2-time Champion.

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins finally brought back gold on the red brand when he won the World Heavyweight Championship in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions 2023. The Visionary worked harder to perfect his craft and became the workhorse champion of the brand.

However, Monday Night RAW has two workhorse stars but only one workhorse title, aka Intercontinental Championship. Lately, Gunther revealed that he has outgrown the prestigious title, and fans believe he's ready to finally dethrone The Visionary by becoming the next World Heavyweight Champion, likely at WrestleMania 40.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans also pitched that management continue Seth Rollins' storyline regarding his back issue, and it can play a factor in their match in the future. It will be interesting to see what happens with the Intercontinental Championship once The Ring General finally loses it.

Kevin Nash compared Seth Rollins to late WWE Hall of Famer

Seth Rollins has spent over a decade in WWE, and The Visionary has always found ways to reinvent himself to entertain the fans. Lately, he's been the saviour of Monday Night RAW as the World Heavyweight Champion on the flagship show.

Seth Rollins has always pulled off any role given to him under any regime, and veterans in the world of professional wrestling have noticed it. Speaking on Kliq This, Kevin Nash compared him to the late 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. Check it out:

“I didn’t like the Seth ‘Freakin’ character for quite a while. But then I just realized, in the last maybe two months, that he’s kind of like the modern-day Macho. He has that kind of, the glasses and the…he’s just got kind of a Macho Man vibe. If you were to modernize Macho Man, it’d kind of be Seth. Plus, he can work his f**king a** off. He’s really f**king good," Nash said.

The current WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been feuding with The Judgment Day and defended the titles against numerous stars on the red brand over the past few months.

Do you think Gunther will become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

