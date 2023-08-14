Seth Rollins' next step to possibly become clear on WWE RAW after tell-all segment from potential opponent

Seth Rollins did not have the best time last week. Although he was able to defeat The Judgment Day after making an impromptu team with Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura, the night didn't end well for him.

The King of Strong Style's attack left The Visionary staring at the ceiling at the end of the night. Now, things might finally become clear on WWE RAW after Shinsuke Nakamura's advertised segment.

Shinsuke Nakamura has taken a slight turn in his character in recent weeks. After having lost one of his matches via DQ thanks to Tommaso Ciampa, he's added an edge to his character. Nakamura has seemed frustrated with the way his time in WWE is being spent.

After Judgment Day attacked Sami Zayn and took him out of the match last week on RAW, Nakamura volunteered himself as the third man for the six-man main event. He teamed with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, and while they won, he attacked Rollins after.

The World Heavyweight Champion and the WWE Universe were left asking why, not understanding why he has attacked.

It's clear that WWE means to start a feud between Nakamura and Rollins at this time, and things will become further clear after RAW possibly.

The former champion is advertised to be a part of RAW this week and will speak about his real reason for attacking Seth Rollins.

With questions finally answered, it remains to be seen what happens next for the star.

