Seth Rollins officially announces his new role ahead of WrestleMania 41

Seth Rollins has confirmed that fans will soon see him in a new role outside of WWE that's sure to get the internet buzzing. The former Universal Champion has disclosed that he will serve as a host for a handful of episodes of NFL's Good Morning Football next week.

Rollins is gearing up for a marquee match at WrestleMania 41 next month. Following the events of recent weeks, it seems like he could be facing Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a three-way showdown at the event.

While there are some weeks to go before The Grandest Stage of Them All takes place on April 19th and 20th, fans will get to see The Visionary in his new role soon.

In a recent chat with Front Office Sports, Seth Rollins revealed that he will host NFL Network's Good Morning Football from March 24-26.

Rollins revealed how the above-mentioned show's co-host Kyle Brandt, with whom he shared mutual interests, was instrumental in him landing the gig.

“Kyle and I probably admired each other from afar for a while and then the opportunity came up to go on Good Morning Football, talk football, and promote [WWE] at some point in the past few years,” Rollins said. “And we got to kind of meet and hang out and get to know each other a little bit and talk Bears and talk wrestling. And he’s got the energy that WWE brings the table, right? He’s already there with it … And I think that him wanting me on the show and then being there and having a rapport with him immediately helped my comfortability.”

Seth Rollins on his retirement plans

A few days ago in an interview, The Visionary spoke candidly about when he planned to hang up his wrestling boots. The 38-year-old star revealed that he would like to call it quits once he turned 45-years-old, which is still more than half a decade away.

Furthermore, Seth Rollins also shared his interest in working behind the scenes for WWE once he was done with his in-ring career.

"I’ll be 39 in May. You know, 45 maybe really sounds alright to me, I think. It’s kind of going to depend on what I do in the next few years as far as outside of WWE or behind the scenes in WWE. Both of those things are appealing to me. So just got to figure out what that feels like. But like my body’s definitely…I feel good right now. I feel very good," Rollins said.

Fans are now waiting with bated breath to see how Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns' three-way feud pans out in the coming days.

