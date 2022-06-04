Seth Rollins' one-word reaction to Becky Lynch calling him "a gift"

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has reacted to Becky Lynch calling him "a gift" in her latest tweet.

Becky Lynch is one of the best in the business when it comes to social media. She occasionally shares witty and hilarious tweets via her official Twitter handle for her 2 million+ followers.

In one of her latest tweets, Big Time Becks called herself "a gift to WWE" and added that it would be the company's honor to have her as RAW Women's Champion after Hell In A Cell 2022. Fans are aware that Lynch is scheduled to take on Bianca Belair and Asuka in a Triple Threat match for the RAW Women's title at the event.

Lynch added another tweet right after and praised several WWE personalities in the process. She mentioned Pat McAfee, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and her husband Seth Rollins. The former Universal Champion reacted to Lynch's praise shortly after. Check out the exchange below:

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE After much diligent research, I have concluded that I am truly a gift to @WWE and it will be their honor to have me as champion again after Hell in a Cell. After much diligent research, I have concluded that I am truly a gift to @WWE and it will be their honor to have me as champion again after Hell in a Cell.

Story continues below ad

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' tweet exchange left fans swooning over the adorable couple

Fans flocked over to the reply section below Seth Rollins' tweet and sent out tweets praising the power couple. Check out some of the fan responses to Rollins' tweet below:

Story continues below ad

Story continues below ad

Both Lynch and Rollins will be having a busy night at Hell In A Cell. Lynch is hell-bent on recapturing the coveted RAW Women's title from Bianca Belair. She lost the belt to The EST of WWE in a hard-fought battle at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.

Rollins will be entering the Hell In A Cell structure to face Cody Rhodes at the event. Rollins lost a singles match to Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 and lost the rematch at WrestleMania Backlash as well. Rollins has lost more than a dozen bouts to Rhodes ever since the latter returned to The Show of Shows. He would love nothing but to capture his first-ever singles win over Rhodes at Hell In A Cell.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far