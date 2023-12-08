Seth Rollins open to end real-life feud with CM Punk "if that's even possible"

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is ready to make peace with his real-life rival CM Punk.

Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames was met with an epic tantrum by Rollins. He even went as far as showing Punk the middle finger after the show went off the air. Rollins later stated that he didn't want to waste his breath talking about Punk.

Seth Rollins recently appeared on the SI Media podcast and opened up about possibly mending fences with Punk. He made it clear that he is open-minded when it comes to sorting out differences. Check out his full comments below as per Fightful's tweet:

"I'm open to mending fences, if that's even possible. I know that might sound crazy, but I'm open to it. I'm almost 38, and I ain't got time to hold all these grudges. I think it's a lot of energy to hold that negativity in, and I'd like to put that energy somewhere else and make it positive. I'm open to all different facets of what this could be. I'm pretty open minded when it comes to stuff like that. I think there will be a way to make it work for everybody. He says he's the Best in the World, that ain't the case, I'm the Best in the World. I'll make anything work, no matter who it is."

Seth Rollins challenged CM Punk to a fight in 2019-20

When CM Punk joined WWE Backstage on FOX, the news took the wrestling world by storm. Several notable wrestling personalities reacted positively, but Rollins ended up challenging Punk via a tweet.

CM Punk wasn't interested, though, and ended up taking a shot at Rollins. The latter tweeted at Punk again, and the veteran later told Rollins to stop tweeting, leaving him embarrassed.

