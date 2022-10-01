"I was just trying to punt him off"- Seth Rollins opens up about real-life attack he faced during WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins opened up about the time he was attacked by a fan on Monday Night RAW.

In November last year, The Visionary was on his way backstage after assaulting Finn Balor in the ring when he was tackled to the ground by a fan. Thankfully for Rollins, security was quick to break things off.

Speaking about the incident in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Seth Rollins revealed that everything happened in a snap of time. The WWE star added that he was doing his best to protect himself:

"It was so fast, I didn't really have any time to process it. The only thought I remember having is when he was on top of me and they were already pulling him away, but he had like a handful of my hair and I was just trying to punt him off me with whatever foot I had underneath. My instinct was to grab his head immediately just to control his head. I don’t have any jiujitsu training at all, so whether I did anything right or wrong is completely instinctive. But yeah, my instinct was just as soon as I knew that someone was upon me, just to control his head as best I could." [17:02 - 17:42]

Seth Rollins felt bad for his attacker after the incident

While the incident may have been terrifying for Seth Rollins, The Visionary later felt bad for his attacker. According to the New York Daily News, the attacker told them he was catfished by someone pretending to be the WWE star and duped him off around $3,000.

During his chat with Ariel Helwani, the former WWE Champion added that he had sympathy for the attacker and wished someone could have helped him out:

"I was just thankful that security was there. I was thankful that he wasn't armed in any way. That could have gone very badly. And then, in the aftermath, I just felt bad for him. When I saw online what his situation was and that he had possibly been catfished out of some money and his mental capacity wasn't great, I just felt bad. I felt bad that there wasn't anybody in his life that could help him out. It was an unfortunate situation that I think was handled as best as it could all the way around." [17:18 - 19:51]

Seth Rollins' incident with the fan was not the first time a fan had attacked a WWE Superstar. Stars like Randy Orton, Roman Reigns and Bret Hart have also been attacked by people present in the crowd.

