Seth Rollins opens up on Roman Reigns' new attitude

One of the biggest brand changes at WWE Draft 2020 saw the 'Monday Night Messiah' Seth Rollins get drafted to SmackDown for the first time since the original brand split in 2016. Among all the other consequences of this move, one of the biggest ones is that he is now on the same brand as his former Shield brother and the current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns has been the talk of the town on SmackDown with his newfound "Tribal Chief" heel persona. With Paul Heyman by his side, Roman Reigns is arguably in the best phase of his career. With Seth Rollins being drafted to SmackDown, fans are already anticipating another massive rivalry between the two on the Blue brand.

Seth Rollins recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where he spoke about this new version of Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins was full of praises for his Shield brother, going as far as saying that what fans are seeing right now is the true Roman Reigns.

“Well, look, for anyone who’s known Roman Reigns for as long as I have, you’re going to know that this isn’t new. Roman had to struggle for a long time to kind of closet this side of him. He is an alpha and he sees himself in this light and in this way. I think he’s kind of just got a different lease on the situation and you’re seeing the true Roman Reigns right now. Obviously, physically, he took his time off seriously and he’s in the best shape that he’s ever been in and his in-ring performances have followed suit. I say kudos to Roman Reigns for finally taking the bull by the horns instead of riding the bull. To me, I’m all about it, I’m happy to see his success anywhere he goes and whatever he does.”

You can check out Seth Rollins' comments about Roman Reigns in the video below at the 1:19:30 mark.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Ever since his shocking return at WWE SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns has been ruling the roster of SmackDown. He defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman at WWE Payback to win the Universal Championship. He is currently involved in a highly personal rivalry with his cousin Jey Uso and is all set to defend his title against him inside Hell in a Cell in an 'I Quit' match.

Seth Rollins, on the other hand, has been feuding with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik, both of whom were also drafted to SmackDown. Rollins is also not on good terms now with his former disciple Murphy and the two might be starting a singles feud soon.