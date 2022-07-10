"I'm not changing it" - Seth Rollins outrightly rejected WWE legend's backstage advice about his move

"Road Dogg" Brian James has revealed that Seth Rollins rejected his suggestion about one of the latter's moves in the ring.

Road Dogg went to NXT back when Rollins had just arrived on the scene using the "Tyler Black" moniker. Brian James said that Seth Rollins was the perfect example of independent wrestlers having a few unfavorable habits from their pre-WWE days. He explained one particular move of Rollins, which he felt was anticlimactic.

Seth Rollins' forearm strike in the corner previously had an incredibly long build-up, and the veteran advised the superstar to do something better in the end. The wrestler, however, wasn't willing to change his routine and was straightforward about his intentions to Road Dogg.

The Hall of Famer went on to have a conversation with Triple H about Seth Rollins, as he recalled below during an AdFreeShows Q&A session:

"He used to do this thing in the corner where he would jump up and down, jump up and down and run like he was in a mosh pit, and then run and hit the guy with a forearm. And I thought, 'Oh, man, that's so anticlimactic. Like if you jump up and down and you're really warming up, and then you run and hit the guy with a flipper."

He added:

"I don't know; it didn't seem right; it seemed like the build-up was bigger than the finish-up," opined Road Dogg. "So I went up to him and told him that, and he said, 'No, that's what I do. I'm not changing it; that's what I do.' I went to Hunter and said, 'Well, that kid, I'll never talk to him again.' You know what I mean?" [14:10 - 14:56]

"What I was telling him was right" - Road Dogg on Seth Rollins, eventually making changes to the move

The former DX member spoke at length about the mistakes indie talents make in and around the squared circle following their WWE signing. When it came to Seth Rollins, Road Dogg felt that the former ROH star could have at least pretended to consider his pointers about his in-ring work.

As the WWE Hall of Famer noted, Rollins made alterations to the maneuver, and Road Dogg felt it was the right call.

"So his bad habit was not saying, 'Okay, thank you, sir,' or whatever being respectful and not doing what I said [laughs] for any other young wrestler," added the WWE legend. "But at least, pretend to respect what I'm telling you, you know what I mean? What I was telling him was right, he did change it, and he did come up with someone that was had a bigger pop than the setup to it." [14:57 - 15:21]

Road Dogg would also love to return for a major singles program with a current WWE star, and you can read more on that right here.

When using quotes from this article, please credit AdFreeShows and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A current AEW star reveals how he was allowed to appear on WWE TV this past month right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far