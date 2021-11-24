“And this one woman showed up at my house!”- Seth Rollins details his experience with online trolls

Seth Rollins has had quite the experience with eager fans of his as of late as he's relived a similar catfishing experience that he was the victim of.

Rollins has run into more problems than most superstars recently as he was jumped during this past RAW by a fan.

The attacker was identified as 24-year-old Elisah Spencer and is reported to be the victim of a very amusing catfishing scheme. The scheme was set up by someone who impersonated The former WWE Champion and pulled Elisah into thinking they had some sort of bond with each other.

It ultimately was all a big scam set up by the impersonator who asked for favors such as cash and gift cards from Elisah. Seth revealed a similar story back in 2019 when he made an appearance on Chicago Hip-Hop station WCGI to promote WWE.

“Our fans are super passionate and they’re the lifeblood of what we do. But man, sometimes it’s a little overboard. I had a woman come to my house. Social media is crazy in this era too, because of all the catfishing. So what will happen is like, these people will pretend to be me and engage these fans of mine and try to extort them for Amazon gift cards or money or whatever. And this one woman showed up at my house not long ago. Twice, two times! I had to call the police on her.”

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The interview is around 2 years old and details are eerily similar to what happened to Seth Rollins during the attack by Spencer in Brooklyn.

Seth Rollins breaks silence after fan attack on RAW

Rollins faced an unpredictable and dangerous situation recently when he was attacked by a fan during this week's episode of RAW. Seth has now commented on the matter.

The Monday Night RAW superstar was heading to the ramp after the match with Finn Balor when he was tackled by a fan who jumped the barricade. Rollins spoke with Tmz about the occurrence and how it was a scary and sudden experience.

“It’s terrifying, brother. It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay,”

It's fortunate Rollins wasn't hurt much besides a swollen lip and is doing well after such an insane incident.

