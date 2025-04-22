Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman update minutes before WWE RAW

At WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman shocked the world when they decided to team together. Heyman betrayed both his best friend, CM Punk, and his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, to side with Rollins instead. Now, there's an update on the two of them.

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, it was expected that Paul Heyman would have to make a choice between Roman Reigns and CM Punk. However, that was not the case. The two stars both vied for his loyalty, and it seemed that he had made his decision. He betrayed CM Punk and helped Reigns beat him down with a steel chair. Fans thought it was over, but then he asked him to beat down Rollins as well.

Ad

Trending

When Reigns turned his back on him, he hit him with a low blow as well. This ultimately led to his alliance with Seth Rollins, whom he helped to destroy Reigns and win the Triple Threat match.

Ahead of RAW, there's been an update. Confirming the two of them are together, Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins were seen arriving at the show together and emerging. The two will be at the show, and it appears that they are going to be making a statement.

Ad

The future of Heyman and The Visionary is likely to be determined tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.