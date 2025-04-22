Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman update minutes before WWE RAW

At WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman shocked the world when they decided to team together. Heyman betrayed both his best friend, CM Punk, and his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, to side with Rollins instead. Now, there's an update on the two of them.
At WrestleMania 41, it was expected that Paul Heyman would have to make a choice between Roman Reigns and CM Punk. However, that was not the case. The two stars both vied for his loyalty, and it seemed that he had made his decision. He betrayed CM Punk and helped Reigns beat him down with a steel chair. Fans thought it was over, but then he asked him to beat down Rollins as well.
When Reigns turned his back on him, he hit him with a low blow as well. This ultimately led to his alliance with Seth Rollins, whom he helped to destroy Reigns and win the Triple Threat match.
Ahead of RAW, there's been an update. Confirming the two of them are together, Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins were seen arriving at the show together and emerging. The two will be at the show, and it appears that they are going to be making a statement.
The future of Heyman and The Visionary is likely to be determined tonight.
