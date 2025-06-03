Seth Rollins' place in upcoming high-stakes WWE match questioned by veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is set to compete in a major match at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Money in the Bank. However, his place in the traditional Men's Ladder Match was questioned by Vince Russo, who noted that it does not make sense for The Visionary to be in the match without Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed.
Seth Rollins formed a new faction at WrestleMania 41, where he aligned with Paul Heyman, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed joining the duo in the following weeks. The Visionary has gone from strength to strength since then and will have the chance to win a shot at a world title as he is one of the six participants in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the namesake premium live event.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that WWE should have also included either Breakker or Reed in the match to raise speculation about a betrayal; otherwise, Seth Rollins' involvement in the match does not make sense.
"Then the question is, why is Rollins in the Money in the Bank? The only way it makes sense is if either Reed or Breakker were in there as well. So now the question is, are they gonna win or are they gonna go into business for themselves? That is so simple and so elementary, but neither one of those guys is in. So Seth Rollins needs to win Money in the Bank," the veteran said. [From 32:22 onwards]
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE
Seth Rollins and his group have been at odds with CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. The trio laid out the World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW last night. Rollins is also the favorite to win the Money in the Bank contract and cash it on Jey.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.