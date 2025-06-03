Seth Rollins' place in upcoming high-stakes WWE match questioned by veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is set to compete in a major match at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Money in the Bank. However, his place in the traditional Men's Ladder Match was questioned by Vince Russo, who noted that it does not make sense for The Visionary to be in the match without Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed.

Ad

Seth Rollins formed a new faction at WrestleMania 41, where he aligned with Paul Heyman, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed joining the duo in the following weeks. The Visionary has gone from strength to strength since then and will have the chance to win a shot at a world title as he is one of the six participants in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the namesake premium live event.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that WWE should have also included either Breakker or Reed in the match to raise speculation about a betrayal; otherwise, Seth Rollins' involvement in the match does not make sense.

"Then the question is, why is Rollins in the Money in the Bank? The only way it makes sense is if either Reed or Breakker were in there as well. So now the question is, are they gonna win or are they gonna go into business for themselves? That is so simple and so elementary, but neither one of those guys is in. So Seth Rollins needs to win Money in the Bank," the veteran said. [From 32:22 onwards]

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Ad

Seth Rollins and his group have been at odds with CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. The trio laid out the World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW last night. Rollins is also the favorite to win the Money in the Bank contract and cash it on Jey.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More