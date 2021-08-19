Former WWE Champion plans to challenge Roman Reigns or John Cena after SummerSlam

Seth Rollins is hoping to face either Roman Reigns or John Cena for the Universal Championship after WWE SummerSlam.

Cena, a 16-time WWE World Champion, will attempt to win his 17th World Championship when he challenges Reigns on Saturday. At the same event, Rollins is set to face Edge in a first-time-ever singles match.

Speaking to El Universal’s Luis Rodriguez on a WWE media call, Rollins made it clear that his sights are set on the Universal Championship.

“If you look at the SmackDown roster, I think once I move past Edge there’s not a whole lot left between me and Roman Reigns or me and John Cena, depending on who walks out of that match Saturday the champ,” Rollins said.

“I definitely feel like I am, one way or another, going to be Universal Champion very soon, and I think beating Edge at SummerSlam, that would be sweet. It would be a feather in my cap, for sure, to kind of put him in his place and move on to the Universal title.”

John Cena claimed on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown that Roman Reigns “almost ruined” Seth Rollins’ WWE career. Watch the video above to hear Rollins’ response when Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta asked him about Cena’s remark.

Roman Reigns’ opinion on facing Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship in a Triple Threat match against The Fiend and Braun Strowman at WWE Payback in August 2020. He has gone on to defend the title against several top stars on the WWE SmackDown roster, but not Seth Rollins.

He recently said in an interview with the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski that Rollins is not yet ready to face him.

"I don’t think it’s time yet, he’s got like this blood problem with Edge and it seems to all be based off me," Reigns said. "He hates Edge because he can’t get to me in the timely fashion he sees fit."

Rollins defeated Reigns via disqualification in their most recent televised singles match against each other on WWE SmackDown on October 11, 2019. The four-time World Champion also won his latest singles match against John Cena on the June 27, 2016 episode of WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins speaks to Sportskeeda about that 'Dean Ambrose' comment right here. Check it out!

Edited by Arvind Sriram