Seth Rollins on his plans on retiring from WWE

Every WWE Superstar, no matter how good, has to step away from the ring at some point in their career. Unfortunately, Seth Rollins is not an exception to this rule. Rollins recently talked to Bleacher Report in an interview, where he talked about a variety of things. One of the things was what he wanted to do when he retired from WWE and stepped away from the ring.

Currently, Seth Rollins is in the middle of a heated feud with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. Rollins is set to face Dominik in a Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam.

Seth Rollins on retiring from WWE

During his interview with Bleacher Report, Seth Rollins talked about his plan retiring from in-ring competition in WWE eventually and wanting to help younger stars become better. Seth Rollins mentioned that when he did retire from the ring, he wanted to make sure there were other stars on the roster ready to guide the new talent in the best direction for them.

"I think, for me, the next step is just to help out younger guys and younger talent and get the company in a really good place so if I do decide to step away at some point in the future, there will be people there to handle it and take over and make sure things go well and so they can pass on that information to the next group as well."

"It's just helping out younger guys. With my wrestling school, I try to do the same thing. At the end of the day, I want wrestling to be awesome. I want to take this show through the roof."

Seth Rollins is extremely proud of the work that he does in WWE and even defended WWE in an emotional recent video here.

Advertisement

However, he also said that he wanted to do anything that he could to make sure that the show was the best that it could be.

"I love this industry more than anything. I've dedicated my whole life to it, so I basically just want to do anything I can to make it the best it possibly can be."