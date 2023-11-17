Seth Rollins poses with wife Becky Lynch in a heartfelt photo

Becky Lynch recently took to social media to share a photo with her husband, Seth Rollins.

Lynch and Rollins started dating in late 2019. Following the announcement of their engagement and their first child, Roux, Lynch and Rollins got married on June 29, 2021.

Taking to Instagram, The Man shared a heartfelt photo featuring herself and Rollins. She also sent out a three-word message.

"Mom and Dad," wrote Lynch.

Check out Lynch's Instagram post and photo with Rollins below:

Lynch, who recently lost the NXT Women's Championship to Lyra Valkyria, is currently feuding with Xia Li on the red brand.

On next week's RAW, Lynch will go one-on-one against Li after the former laid out the challenge on this week's show.

Kevin Nash spoke quite highly of Seth Rollins

WWE legend Kevin Nash recently spoke quite highly of Seth Rollins, comparing him to the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Speaking on Kliq This, Nash admitted that he initially wasn't a fan of Rollins' character but eventually realized that The Visionary is like the modern-day "Macho Man."

Rollins said:

“I didn’t like the Seth ‘Freakin’ character for quite a while. But then I just realized, in the last maybe two months, that he’s kind of like the modern-day Macho. He has that kind of, the glasses and the…he’s just got kind of a Macho Man vibe. If you were to modernize Macho Man, it’d kind of be Seth. Plus, he can work his f**king a** off. He’s really f**king good."

Rollins is the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion and is on the back of a successful title defense against Drew McIntyre at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

At the upcoming Survivor Series PLE, Rollins will team up with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso inside WarGames.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's current storylines? Sound off in the comment section below.

