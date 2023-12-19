Seth Rollins possibly left injured on WWE RAW this week

Seth Rollins was handed a bit of a beatdown in the hands of Drew McIntyre ahead of their World Heavyweight Title clash on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW. The assault may have left The Visionary injured.

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre had an intense back-and-forth promo that was fairly straightforward. While McIntyre showed some appreciation for Seth Rollins for telling CM Punk how he felt to his face, he also said that the years of sacrifice were the reason he needed to become World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins, on his part, told McIntyre that he was holding himself back and said the words "I pity you" - leading the Scotsman to launch a brutal assault on him.

Although the attack was intercepted, Rollins ended up on the receiving end of the beatdown and was possibly left injured, based on the state he was in on RAW.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out in their World Heavyweight Title clash two weeks from now. As you may know, next week is expected to be a holiday special.

What will happen in the rematch between Rollins and McIntyre? Who will walk out as World Heavyweight Champion?