Seth Rollins' potential SummerSlam challenger sends bold message following WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has already retained the World Heavyweight Championship against several WWE Superstars. Most recently, he escaped defeat at the hands of longtime rival Finn Balor.

With The Judgment Day looming around the World Heavyweight Champion, one of the three superstars will likely challenge Rollins at SummerSlam.

Dominik Mysterio came up short against The Visionary in the main event of Monday Night RAW. Elsewhere on the card, Damian Priest made a statement by taking out veteran Shinsuke Nakamura.

Despite the loss to Rollins, Dom shared a post on Twitter calling back to his match against the World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam three years ago:

"Crowd or no crowd I’m whoopin that a**..#TheJudgmentDay," Dom Mysterio wrote about Seth Rollins.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Dominik Mysterio says he originally was supposed to go to NXT following Seth Rollins feud Dominik Mysterio says he originally was supposed to go to NXT following Seth Rollins feud https://t.co/PLNv0HTiiv

Dominik Mysterio on facing Seth Rollins in his WWE debut match

Originally, Dominik Mysterio was supposed to head to NXT developmental after his WWE debut at SummerSlam 2020 against Seth Rollins. But that never happened.

Dominik detailed during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes how he jumped at the opportunity to face Seth Rollins, who was an established name in WWE already:

"My dad and I — we had sat down and figured out how we were going to do it," Mysterio stated. "[The] debut was going to be somewhere else. I was going to go independent for a little while and kind of try to get my training wheels going and get my feet wet ... but when I was offered this opportunity against Seth, I knew that if I turned it down, there wasn't going to be another opportunity like this." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

After a career-altering character change, The Judgment Day star has once again gotten entangled with The Visionary.

Joe Bates @JoeBates1992 Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio? Last time they faced off was 3 years ago and Dom & Seth were a VASTLY different men! #WWERaw Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio? Last time they faced off was 3 years ago and Dom & Seth were a VASTLY different men! #WWERaw https://t.co/90LV7PPU4E

With Finn Balor and Damian Priest showing signs of clashing in the near future, will Dom jump in as Seth Rollins' SummerSlam opponent in a World Heavyweight Championship program?

How does Dom fit into the current storyline of Finn Balor and Damian Priest wanting a crack at the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

