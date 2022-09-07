"Appreciate that sh*t" - Seth Rollins praises recent AEW championship match and several WWE matches

Seth Rollins has taken to Twitter and praised a recent AEW title match along with several WWE matches from this past week.

The Visionary is a hardcore wrestling fan who began his career on the independent circuit where he won the Ring of Honor World Championship in his early years. After being signed by WWE, he became Seth Rollins and began an illustrious career.

Last week, a handful of premium live events took place in the world of wrestling such as WWE Clash at The Castle, NXT World's Collide, and AEW All Out. The Visionary took to social media today to praise all the wonderful wrestling of the past week, including the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory:

"The amount of top level in ring content that happens WEEKLY on TV is staggering. Gunther/Fella. Roxy/Meiko. Ricky/Melo. KO/Theory. Roman/Drew. Acclaimed/Swerve. It’s unreal. Appreciate that sh*t."

You can check out the tweet here.

Rasslin’ @rasslin What a showing from the Acclaimed. From Bowens selling the knee to Swerve and Lee working as heels, that was perfect. Match of the night so far #AEWAllOut What a showing from the Acclaimed. From Bowens selling the knee to Swerve and Lee working as heels, that was perfect. Match of the night so far #AEWAllOut https://t.co/XXLqPm1M2B

Many fans loved that Seth Rollins included the AEW match as it was regarded as one of the best matches of the night.

Seth Rollins explains his regrets while feuding with AEW star Claudio Castagnoli in WWE

Before he became the Swiss Superman in WWE, Cesaro wrestled on the independent circuit as Claudio Castagnoli. After years of making a name for himself in the indies, he was finally signed with WWE where he became Cesaro.

In his final year, he feuded with The Visionary on the blue brand. The two superstars met at the Grandest Stage of Them All to settle their differences. Cesaro came out of the premium live event with a victory. However, he left the company the following year.

Seth Rollins recently spoke with Ryan Satin alongside his real-life wife Becky Lynch. During the interview, he expressed how he wanted the feud between the two superstars to go on for a longer duration:

"I had some ideas of what I thought it could be but it didn’t really take. My point is the Cesaro story had so much, there was so many legs and different directions we could have taken it and I think one of my biggest regrets is that I didn’t press hard enough to do that. I feel like that’s an untapped story. If we ever cross paths again there’s such a great story there that we could do." [9:55 to 10:25]

Unfortunately, the fued ended much earlier than expected and the creative had no plans for Cesaro going forward. It would have been interesting to see what the two had in store.

Do you want to see Cesaro return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

Check out: 5 shocking WWE Betrayals that stunned us

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell