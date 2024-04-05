Seth Rollins promises that his actions at WrestleMania 40 could change history

Seth Rollins has made a bold promise regarding his match at WrestleMania 40.

The Visionary is set for the biggest match of his career when he teams with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania 40. Then, on Night Two, Seth will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Ahead of WrestleMania 40, Rollins appeared on The Favorites, where he compared his upcoming matches with those of WrestleMania 31 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Championship.

"[WrestleMania] 31 is special in its own way because you look at cashing in the contract in the main event of WrestleMania, so surprising, so captivating, and it shaped the industry in its own way. We took what the industry was, we subverted expectations, and pushed it in a new direction at the time. That's really what we're looking to take down this guard that is the Bloodline that has had a vice grip on our industry for the best few years."

He also promised that he and Cody could change history if they could execute their plans.

"Now you have The Rock back, Board of Director for TKO, we're ushering in a new era, have a television deal with Netflix coming next year. It's going to be a huge change and shift in our industry. We're about to usher that in. It's almost tough to say in the moment which one is going to be bigger. When you look back in retrospect, if we're able to do what we want to do at WrestleMania 40, it'll go down as one of the most historic game-changing events in the history of our industry," he stated. [H/T Fightful]

Seth Rollins gives his honest thoughts on his upcoming tag team match at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' rivalry with the Bloodline has gotten personal over the past few weeks. With things reaching their boiling point, Rollins and Rhodes will seek revenge on the Bloodline for recent weeks.

During a recent interview with The Ringer, Seth gave his honest thoughts on his upcoming match on night one of WrestleMania.

“I truly can’t believe that we’re sitting here talking about a tag match, where I’m teaming with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania."

It will take a Herculean effort for Seth Rollins to win on both nights of WrestleMania 40.

