Seth Rollins’ promo slammed by wrestling veteran; claims WWE repeats the same mistake "over and over again" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Seth Rollins' promo on SmackDown. The star is set to face CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a huge Triple Threat Match.

Rollins sat down in the middle of the ring and ripped apart his competitors. He mocked Punk's AEW career before turning his attention to Roman Reigns. He spoke about how The Tribal Chief only cared about himself. Seth declared that he was the only one who sacrificed for the fans, and he would prove himself by defeating Punk and Roman at The Show of Shows.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo detailed that Seth Rollins was trying to taunt Punk with his promo by sitting in the middle of the ring. However, the veteran writer noted that Punk's Pipebomb promo happened over a decade ago, and casual fans wouldn't know that. He felt WWE should have added some context for the new viewers who were not hardcore fans of the product.

"You just made a great point, Mac. He sat down in the middle of the ring like CM Punk. This is what the WWE does over and over again. A normal person watching this at home is not going to get that, they're not going to understand that. Only the hardcore fans are gonna know what Seth Rollins is trying to do." [From 3:43 onwards]

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns will headline Night One of WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see which of these three megastars emerges as the winner and whether Paul Heyman plays a role in determining the victor.

