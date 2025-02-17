Seth Rollins provides major update on his physical and mental health amid WWE future rumors

Seth Rollins remains one of the faces of WWE as he approaches his 15th full year with the company. Despite a few setbacks, the former member of The Shield has consistently held a spot at the top of the rosters. With retirement rumors making the rounds, Rollins just opened up on the state of his mental and physical health.

The Visionary has suffered significant injuries to his knee and back over the years, which have returned to cause further issues and raise questions about Rollins' in-ring longevity. Modifying his style allowed the 20-year-plus industry veteran to continue at the top, but he's had to take time off to deal with nagging injuries. The married father-of-one also had to reduce his schedule at times.

Rollins went viral this week after revealing interest in working behind the scenes when it's time to hang his boots up, specifically running WWE someday, noting that his ultimate goal is commentary for the NFL's Chicago Bears. The 38-year-old added that any kind of talk about life after in-ring work is in the early stages. However, Rollins was adamant that he's currently in his prime. The inaugural NXT Champion then provided an update on his mental and physical health.

"It's still a ways off, obviously. I'm closer [to] the end of my career than the beginning, but the end ain't here yet. So, I'm kind of in my prime right now. I'm 38 years old. My mental and physical kind of, like, locked in right now where my physical hasn't declined too much, and my mental side is really on the rise, as I'm starting to see the industry from a different angle. So that part I'm really focused on. [Any post-retirement talks are in the early stages] That's like, 'Hey, maybe, what would you think down the road?' So right now, I'm focused on what I'm doing in the ring and helping out there as best I can," Seth Rollins said. [H/T to Fightful]

Rollins is hoping to bounce back from the WrestleMania XL loss with a win this year. He defeated Logan Paul at the big event in 2023, lost to a returning Cody Rhodes the year prior, was beaten by Cesaro at WrestleMania 37, and was defeated by Kevin Owens in a No DQ match the year before that.

Updated WWE RAW lineup for tonight

WWE will continue the Road to WrestleMania 41 as tonight's RAW airs live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Below is the updated lineup:

Sami Zayn will appear

Bianca Belair and Naomi will appear

Penta vs. Pete Dunne

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai to determine #1 contender to Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria

Elimination Chamber qualifier: Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez Elimination Chamber qualifier: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Several top stars are also advertised by the WWE and arena websites. The following names are scheduled: Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Liv Morgan, The New Day, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre.

