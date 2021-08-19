Seth Rollins provides update on Becky Lynch's WWE return

Seth Rollins has confirmed that Becky Lynch is planning to return to WWE, but he is unsure when her comeback will take place.

Lynch has not appeared on WWE television since announcing her pregnancy on the May 11, 2020 episode of RAW. Since giving birth to her first child with Rollins, Roux, on December 4, 2020, she has dropped several hints on social media about returning.

Speaking on a WWE media call ahead of SummerSlam, Rollins discussed Lynch’s thought process ahead of her return.

“Oh, gosh, I wish I knew [when she will return], man,” Rollins said. “I mean, it is her goal. I’ll tell you this: it is her goal to return at some point. When that’s going to be, we don’t know, you know. She’s a timing person. Timing’s gotta be right for her, so I’m sure you guys will get some trolling posts this weekend as we approach the big event. She’s been keen to do that over the last few months just to mess with you guys.”

Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta also asked Seth Rollins a question during the media call. Watch the video above to find out how Rollins reacted to John Cena's view that Roman Reigns “almost ruined” his WWE career.

Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch and Roux’s health

According to Fightful Select, Becky Lynch has been training for her in-ring return at Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Wrestling Academy since May.

Rollins added that both Lynch and Roux are healthy and he is enjoying life as a husband and father.

“They’re great, dude,” Rollins said. “They’re awesome, they’re healthy. They’re the loves of my life. I love the fact that I get to spend every single day with them, for the most part, that I’m not on the road. But, yeah, man, being a dad and a husband is way cooler than I ever thought it could be, so they’re great and I appreciate you asking.”

Seth Rollins is set to face Edge in a first-time-ever match at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 21. It is currently unclear if Becky Lynch will appear at the event.

Catch SK's interview with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley here

Edited by Prem Deshpande