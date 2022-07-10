"Somebody explain" - Seth Rollins puts two former WWE Champions on notice after being left out of the Undisputed Universal Title picture

Seth Rollins recently took to social media to take a shot at former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

McIntyre was initially scheduled to face Sheamus in a #1 Contender Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this week on SmackDown. However, due to the Irishman's health condition, he sent Butch to compete against The Scottish Warrior. The latter successfully walked out with the win on the night, despite continuous distractions from Ridge Holland.

Afterward, Sheamus attempted to get in the ring, but was unable to do so as McIntyre cut the ring ropes with his sword. Taking to Instagram, Rollins expressed his frustration with WWE's choices for potential #1 contender's for Roman Reigns' title. He sent out a strong message towards both McIntyre and Sheamus, indicating that it should've been him who should've received a title shot.

"Somebody explain this bullpoop to me," wrote Rollins

Check out Seth Rollins' Instagram story below:

Vince Russo spoke about the possibilities of Seth Rollins' next big match

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on Seth Rollins' next big feud. The former Universal Champion recently suffered three big losses to a currently injured Cody Rhodes. The first was at WrestleMania 38.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo mentioned that Rollins might face a returning Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2023.

Russo theorized that The Scottish Warrior might dethrone Roman Reigns at the Clash at the Castle and will then unsuccessfully defend his title against Rollins.

The wrestling veteran added that this would lead to Rollins vs. Rhodes IV for the title. He said:

“So, Seth has to beat Drew and then Cody comes back, the big return, and he beats Seth for a fourth time?” Russo said. “Again, like I said, the cards are very limited here! We’ve got very, very limited cards. Okay, I guess, I guess!”

As of now though, Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

