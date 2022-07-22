Seth Rollins ranked highest in online "negative sentiment" alongside RAW star heading into SummerSlam

With Seth Rollins being one of the top heels in WWE, it's no surprise that the Visionary is drawing some negative emotions from fans online. Recent research conducted by Gambling.com indicates that from all the stars on the SummerSlam card, Seth Rollins and Theory are tied at the top with 19.4% "negative sentiment" online.

The survey browsed data from various social media platforms, including Reddit and Twitter. The research garnered results and processed them on the basis of words, phrases, hashtags and/or emojis which are considered to reflect a certain opinion.

After going through the results, the team formed a table of data that seems to list the stars with their respective "positive sentiment" and "negative sentiment" percentages. You can find out here which star trumped Roman Reigns in positive sentiment ratings ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Seth Rollins is set to face Riddle at SummerSlam

A few weeks before Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins attacked Riddle after a match out of pure frustration. This led to the former Tag Team Champion exacting revenge on Rollins by returning the favor on the following RAW.

The two have been on a collision course ever since. Their rivalry diffused into the Money in the Bank ladder match which kept either of them from winning the briefcase. Rollins and Riddle soon declared that they will settle their differences inside the squared circle at SummerSlam.

In the research referenced above, it was concluded that Riddle was a close second to Rollins and Theory on the "Negative Sentiment" scale with a score of 14.6%.

Regardless, Riddle has been one of the top babyfaces in the company and has been elevated to a level where he can hang with the top stars in the company. He recently challenged for the Undisputed World Championships but came up short against The Tribal Chief.

It remains to be seen how things will change for Riddle once Orton returns. Perhaps he will manage to find his footing and win a world championship soon.

