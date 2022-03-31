Seth Rollins reacts to Becky Lynch debuting new haircut after embarrassing RAW segment

Seth Rollins took to his Instagram story section earlier tonight to react to Becky Lynch's new look.

On this week's RAW, Bianca Belair gave Lynch a haircut in the middle of the ring, with a pair of scissors. The latter was fuming after she regained consciousness and realized what had been done to her hair.

Big Time Becks recently debuted a new look and dropped the photo on her Instagram handle. Lynch stated that the joke's on Belair as she looks cool in her new avatar.

Top WWE Superstar and Becky Lynch's husband Seth Rollins shared her picture on his story, soon after. He seemed quite pleased with his wife's new hairdo. Check out the screengrab of his story below:

Seth Rollins is currently focused on his WrestleMania match against a mystery opponent

Seth Rollins has had quite a rough road to WrestleMania this year. He failed to bag a spot on the WrestleMania card and was finally forced to approach Vince McMahon himself.

The WWE Chairman ended up giving The Visionary a match at 'Mania, but didn't disclose the identity of the opponent. Rollins and the WWE Universe will learn the identity of his opponent right before the eventual bout.

As for Becky Lynch, she is currently on an incredible run as the RAW Women's Champion. She has defeated some of the biggest names on the WWE roster in her quest to remain at the top of the women's division.

At Elimination Chamber 2022, Lynch successfully defended her title against WWE Hall of Famer Lita. On the same night, Bianca Belair won a Women's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

Belair has waited long to get a shot at Lynch's title. She hasn't forgotten her embarrassing loss to Lynch at SummerSlam 2021. The EST of WWE would want nothing but to walk out of WrestleMania as the RAW Women's Champion.

What do you think of Becky Lynch's new look? Were you as elated to see her new hairdo as Rollins was?

