Seth Rollins reacts to Becky Lynch's hair being cut on RAW

Four-time world champion Seth Rollins has shared his reaction after seeing his wife Becky Lynch's hair getting cut on WWE RAW. The red brand's women's champion got into a fight with Bianca Belair after interrupting her in a segment to cut off the latter's strong hair.

Lynch brought long scissors to the ring just for the occasion to eliminate the threat of getting scarred once again with Belair's aggressive locks. However, the tables quickly turned on her as The EST of WWE caught Lynch in a KOD.

Belair then turned her attention to the scissors and decided to give her opponent a new hairdo for her troubles, cutting her hair swiftly as people approached the ring.

We saw Becky Lynch have a breakdown after waking up and realizing what had happened. The champ was infuriated, to say the least, and it seems her husband, Seth Rollins, was shocked and taken aback by what happened to his significant other and reacted to it on Twitter:

Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins @WWERollins Well that puts a bit of a damper on things… Well that puts a bit of a damper on things…

Rollins seems quite unhappy after seeing Lynch being extremely frustrated with the involuntary haircut. But it's almost guaranteed that the champ will be out seeking revenge against The EST.

The feud between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair has reached a boiling point

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair has been incredible since it began back in Summerslam last year. The build-up reached its boiling point on tonight's go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania.

The RAW Women's Champion has complained about Belair's lethal hair strikes for a while now and finally took it upon herself to remove them. The move ultimately backfired on Lynch as she ended up on the receiving end of a KOD and a haircut, with the crowd chanting, "You deserve it."

Although Lynch still has most of her bright orange hair intact, her long hair is ultimately gone for the moment. It also means the days of her interesting yet unusual hairstyles are over as well. Perhaps we'll get to see her debut another hairdo on the Grandest Stage of them All itself.

