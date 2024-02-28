Seth Rollins reacts to competing against his wife in spinoff web series

Seth Rollins reacted to his upcoming competition with his wife Becky Lynch in a spinoff of a popular web series.

Hot Ones is a popular YouTube talk show featuring celebrities, athletes, and influencers being interviewed while eating very hot chicken wings. A new spinoff series called Hot Ones Versus was introduced a few months ago, with the first episode starring comedians Gabriel Iglesias and Emilio Rivera.

The series' next episode will feature Rollins and Lynch, who are the ultimate WWE power couple. Other superstars who appeared on Hot Ones include Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, Mick Foley, and Sasha Banks.

Seth Rollins appears to be excited about going against Becky Lynch by sharing their upcoming appearance on Hot Ones Versus on social media. The couple will battle in a Truth or Dare-like matchup as they ask questions about each other.

If the player doesn't tell the truth, they have to eat hot wings with the Last Dab hot sauce, which has a Scoville rating of over two million units. In comparison, a jalapeño pepper has a Scoville rating ranging from 4,000 to 8,500 units.

Becky Lynch is a vegan, so she won't be eating regular chicken wings. She'll likely have vegan chicken wings made out of cauliflower like actor Paul Rudd had during his episode of Hot Ones.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on being the greatest wrestling couple ever

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are set to headline WrestleMania 40 in their respective title matches. Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, who won the men's Elimination Chamber match last Saturday.

There's also a rumored tag team match with Rollins teaming up with Cody Rhodes versus The Rock and Roman Reigns. However, that has not been confirmed as of Monday's episode of WWE RAW.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Lynch told The West Sport recently that they would become the greatest couple in wrestling history just by having top matches at WrestleMania.

"It will cement that we're the greatest wrestling couple of all time... I think when you have someone who's as good and hardworking and passionate and dedicated as Seth Rollins at home, it pushes you, and it shows you how hard you need to work to be the very best." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

