Seth Rollins reacts to recent praise from John Cena

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has reacted to recent praise from 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion John Cena.

During a recent interview, John Cena singled out Bray Wyatt and The Monday Night Messiah as WWE Superstars who have thrived in the ever-changing format of WWE shows without fans during the COVID-19 pandemic era of WWE television.

Speaking to People, Seth Rollins discussed his respect and admiration for John Cena as well as what it means to receive praise from the future WWE Hall of Famer:

"John is someone that I respect a lot as a performer, but also as a human being, so for my name to be at the forefront of his mind when asked about that, as someone who is worthwhile, it means a lot coming from him, I just have a lot of respect for him, for what he's done for the industry, but also, he's a great dude. To be thought highly of by him is cool, I do appreciate that a lot."

Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to face off against Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight at SummerSlam on August 23, 2020.

Seth Rollins and John Cena's WWE history

Seth Rollins and John Cena have a storied history in WWE. At SummerSlam 2015 John Cena and Seth Rollins faced off for both the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and United States Championship in a Winner Take All match.

Heading into the match, John Cena was the WWE United States Champion and Seth Rollins was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. After a back and forth match, Seth Rollins would get the victory after SummerSlam special guest host Jon Stewart attacked John Cena with a steel chair.

By winning the match, Seth Rollins would become the first WWE Superstar in history to hold both the WWE Championship and the WWE United States Championship simultaneously.

However, Seth Rollins' United States Championship reign would be short-lived. John Cena would regain the WWE United States Championship the following month at the Night of Champions pay-per-view as he defeated Seth Rollins.

