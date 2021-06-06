WATCH: Seth Rollins reacts to a terrible impersonation of himself

Seth Rollins is one of the greatest pro-wrestlers to ever grace the squared-circle, let alone a WWE ring. A bonafide superstar, Rollins has reached 'icon' status with WWE.

As such, there are many fans who wish to be just like the Messiah. One fan was so enamored by the former WWE Champion's character that he decided to make a TikTok impersonating Rollins.

The impersonation itself was hilarious and the fan clearly put in the effort to look as close to Seth Rollins as he possibly could.

Obviously, when one does an impersonation of Seth Rollins, there can be no better judge than the man himself. Rollins' reaction was shared via WWE's official TikTok account, and it is safe to say that he was not too pleased, going so far as to claim that it was a "deep fake".

"No..No..no..no..no..no! You've got it all wrong. First of all, you're a terrible impersonator of yours truly. Second of all your drip is a mess. You've got two gloves...I'm a one glove brother. You're...wait a minute! This is a deep fake! This is a deep fake! That's not real! That's not your real body or your real head! Get out of here! Get out!" said Seth Rollins

Clearly it wasn't a "deep fake" whatsoever, but the Messiah will be the Messiah and you can't fault Seth Rollins for staying in character even while watching a fan impersonation.

WWE also seems to be encouraging fans to share their own impersonations of Rollins, using the hashtag, #SethRollinsDripChallenge.

Seth Rollins has some unfinished business with Cesaro

Cesaro and Seth Rollins

We've seen quite an aggressive side to Seth Rollins over the course of the last few weeks. The WWE Superstar attacked Cesaro after the Swiss Cyborg's match at WrestleMania Backlash.

He followed that up with an even more brutal assault on the following episode of SmackDown.

The attack was so bad that Cesaro had to leave the Thunderdome on a stretcher. Rollins himself seemed to be shocked by his actions. Nevertheless he sent a warning to Cesaro explaining that this was the cost of disrespecting the Messiah.

The WWE Universe should expect the company to run it back and have a re-match between Seth Rollins and Cesaro at SummerSlam. Perhaps this time, the Messiah will come out on top.

