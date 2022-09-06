Seth Rollins posts two-word reaction to United Kingdom fans following Clash at the Castle

Seth Rollins is one of the most popular WWE Superstars globally. This was on full display in front of the UK crowd at the company's first stadium show in the country in 30 years, Clash at the Castle.

Although the crowd was hot for most of the show, the 62,000 fans in the Principality Stadium showed special love for The Messiah. Rollins took on Matt Riddle in a match that was built to be a hard-hitting affair. At one point during the bout, the crowd serenaded the former WWE Champion with the tune of his own entrance theme.

The Architect of the Shield responded by conducting the audience as if they were an orchestra. Rollins how now reacted to the footage of the UK crowd singing his theme song on Twitter:

"The gift."

Seth Rollins picked up the win after hitting The Original Bro with a second-rope Curb Stomp. His clean victory might bring an end to a feud that has seen the two superstars get personal and lob obsenities at one another. His popularity might indicate bigger things for him in the near future.

Seth Rollins' pinfall victory at Clash at the Castle was his first on a premium live event in 15 months

Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle in a grueling bout in Saturday's Clash at the Castle after hitting him with two Curb Stomps, the second being from the second rope.

This was the former Universal Champion's first pinfall victory in a singles match at a premium live event in 15 months. The last one came at June 2021's Hell in a Cell, where he won against Cesaro in a WrestleMania rematch.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Seth Rollins picked up his first singles premium live event win in 15 months Seth Rollins picked up his first singles premium live event win in 15 months 💪 https://t.co/3O0c3hHN40

Rollins has been feuding with Riddle ever since Money in the Bank earlier this year, when the latter cost him a victory in the titular ladder match. The two were then supposed to wrestle at SummerSlam, but the former UFC fighter suffered a storyline injury on RAW a week before the show.

Now that Rollins has finally won a high-profile feud, he could possibly be looking to challenge for a championship. We might get an indication of his next move on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

