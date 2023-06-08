Seth Rollins reacts to WWE announcing MSG title defense against long-time rival 

Newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins wants to be the fighting champion that the WWE Universe deserves.

Following his first successful title defense on this week's RAW, Rollins has been announced to defend his title yet again at a SmackDown taping next month at Madison Square Garden.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins recently took to social media to react to the announcement that he will defend his championship against Damian Priest of The Judgment Day on July 7.

"WHC. MSG. Let's goooooooo," Seth Rollins said in a tweet.

As far as the title defense is concerned, this will likely be a dark match and won't be seen live on SmackDown next month.

Seth Rollins continues to tease a match with New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Will Ospreay

When Triple H announced the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, he presented it as a title that could be defended by the champion anywhere at any time.

While it's likely that many fans took it a different way, Rollins is seemingly embracing that mindset and has gone on to tease a match again one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's top stars.

Will Ospreay recently took to social media to mention that The O2 Arena, where WWE will host Money in the Bank next month, is only 20 minutes from his home.

"The 02 arena is 20 minutes from my house aye *eyeball emoji*," Will Ospreay said in a tweet.

Rollins caught wind of Ospreay's tweet and responded with one of the stars' key catchphrases.

"Bruv," Seth Rollins said in a tweet.

While it's incredibly unlikely that we'll see this WWE vs. New Japan Pro-Wrestling matchup, it's certainly a fun dream match to think about.

What do you make of Seth "Freakin" Rollins' comments? Are you happy to see that WWE has a fighting champion once again? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

