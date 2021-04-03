Seth Rollins calls getting engaged to Becky Lynch a "top accomplishment"

Seth Rollins stole the show with his response to WWE when it called "engaged to Becky Lynch" as one of his career accomplishments.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch got engaged in 2019. Both are incredibly successful WWE Superstars and fans have been in awe of the power couple from the beginning.

Fans who watch SmackDown might have noticed lately that WWE uses "engaged to Becky Lynch" as one of Seth Rollins' career accomplishments in his entrance graphic. A fan recently pointed it out on Twitter, and the tweet garnered a response from Seth Rollins himself.

Rollins heaped praise on The Man and stated that being engaged to her is a "top accomplishment indeed". Check out the tweet below:

You seen my future wife?! TOP ACCOMPLISHMENT INDEED!! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 3, 2021

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will get married soon

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were spotted together in public on several occasions in early 2019. Both WWE Superstars won their respective Royal Rumble matches that year and went on to win title belts at WrestleMania 35.

Becky Lynch confirmed her relationship with Seth Rollins during a Twitter feud with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix. The happy couple announced their engagement on August 22, 2019, and also become proud parents in 2020.

Rollins recently opened up about being a father and husband:

"The husband part is easy. I'm married to a beautiful, extremely talented, lovely, perfect partner for me. The dad part is a learning curve for sure. That's a whole new skill-set. I've never changed a diaper before having this baby. So just little things like that. I think the biggest thing is you go from living this life as a top-tier WWE Superstar where really it's all about you to now where you are in a backseat and you are not the most important part of your life," Seth Rollins said.

Becky Lynch took a hiatus from WWE last year due to her pregnancy, and she and Seth welcomed their first child, Roux, on December 4, 2020.