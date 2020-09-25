Seth Rollins recalls a very sweet gesture from AJ Styles from before their WWE days (Exclusive) 

Sony Entertainment Television has launched a popular property called 'Birth of a Champion' and to promote and publicize it, the Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins regaled us with stories about some of the best in WWE. One of the WWE Superstars being chronicled as part of the series is AJ Styles. As fans may be aware, both AJ Styles and Seth Rollins had fantastic careers outside of WWE as well. Seth Rollins told us a story from his early days, that reveals exactly what kind of a gentleman The Phenomenal One is.

Seth Rollins narrates a heart-warming AJ Styles story

Heres' what Seth Rollins had to say about AJ Styles:

You know, AJ’s cool. I mentioned Rey’s longevity. AJ is similar in that. He’s one of those guys too. Seems to get better like a fine wine, right. And he’s been such a mentor to me, over the years. I’ll tell you one quick story about AJ Styles. We were…this was when I was 19, 18 years old…we were on a show together and we wrestled. First time I ever wrestled AJ Styles, we had a really great match. He gave me an awesome match in front of my hometown, friends, and, family.

What is narrated next by Seth Rollins reveals what a gentleman AJ Styles is, outside the ring:

The next night we were on another show. The town was about a 5-hour drive. Maybe 6-hour drive away from where I was. And obviously, AJ was a star, so obviously, the promoter got him a flight. My partner and I, we had driven. We were on the same show, we didn't interact on the show at all. But we went to eat dinner with a big group later that night and AJ picked up our meal tab. Because he knew that we were young guys just trying to make it in the industry and he still paid for our food when he didn't have to. I told him thank you. 'Anything you need, we'll be there for you' and stuff and he just told us to pass it on.

Seth Rollins revealed how this tradition, that started with AJ Styles, instilled a change in him as a person over time:

So, that's something that stuck with me, when I was a young man and something that I try to do as I've moved into the next phases of my career is pass along the goodwill to the next generation.

