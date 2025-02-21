Seth Rollins receives major praise from outside of WWE; nixed character plans revealed

Seth Rollins is the ultimate WWE Superstar, according to many in and around the pro wrestling industry. One of the faces of the company, the former Shield member is often trusted in key positions, and with important happenings. Rollins' reliability is part of why he's a top star, and film director Julius Onah has just backed this up while revealing nixed plans for the wrestling veteran.

The Visionary was previously cast as Serpent Society leader King Cobra in Marvel's Captain America 4: Brave New World, which hit theaters on February 14. Leaked set photos from mid-2023 revealed Rollins in character as a member of the faction of supervillains. Rollins was never announced for the film, but it was then rumored that he was nixed from the movie, perhaps due to re-writes. Hollywood sources noted then that the Visionary's role in the film was not substantial, but it would have served as a massive opportunity for him.

Rumors about Rollins being dropped from Captain America 4 picked up when the trailer was released, with entertainment industry sources labeling the role as a supporting character. In the premiere lead-up, Seth praised the experience but would not confirm his role, but was still optimistic as of February 2024. He recently revealed the role was nixed due to the casting of Giancarlo Esposito, but praised the Breaking Bad actor and confirmed the movie had significant adjustments.

Director Julius Onah recently confirmed the Esposito story, calling it a no-brainer when the 66-year-old actor became available. Onah continues to praise WWE's Architect in media interviews. Speaking to Collider, the Nigerian-American director confirmed Rollins' role was cut during the additional photography phase. Onah shed more light on the scene and heavily praised the inaugural NXT Champion. He also made it clear he wants to work with the 38-year-old superstar in the future.

"In terms of the Seth Rollins of it all, he was a character that was just going to feature in the opening of the movie. Seth is amazing. Incredible. I would work with him again in a heartbeat, but as we were iterating on the movie, it was very clear that some of the tonal things that we were playing with with the original iteration of Serpent Society had to fit even more closely in the mold with the rest of the movie," Julius Onah said.

Rollins made his film debut in 2016 as AstroTech Lopez in Sharknado 4. He also lent his voice in Robo-WrestleMania! and The Jetsons. In 2017, Seth played the role of Brett in Armed Response with Wesley Snipes. The year 2019 saw Rollins voice the role of Norm in the animated comedy Trouble, then starred as Byron in 2020 comedy Like a Boss.

Seth Rollins booked for WWE Elimination Chamber

Seth Rollins is set to enter the WWE Elimination Chamber structure for the fourth time. He worked the gimmick match in 2018, 2022, and 2023, but has never won.

The Visionary defeated Finn Balor on WWE RAW this week to earn the final spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber. He will join John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest.

The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber will advance to WrestleMania 41 to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The 15th Elimination Chamber PLE will take place on March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

