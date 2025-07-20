Seth Rollins to be replaced by another WWE star, according to Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins' future in WWE has been a topic of speculation among fans following his recent injury. According to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, it would be a good idea to move the storyline by replacing The Visionary with someone else.Since Rollins was holding the Money in the Bank contract before his injury, fans have questioned its immediate future. While Paul Heyman doesn't seem concerned because there's plenty of time to cash it in, Teddy Long believes the story should move forward even without Rollins.On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long had the following to say when asked about what would be the right move for the storyline around the Money in the Bank contract.&quot;They move it along without him. They can't wait, you know what I mean, with what's going on right now, what's happening right now. So I think they move along without him. I mean waiting on... Well, they may have some idea how long he may be out, I don't know. But in that case, if he is gonna be out way too long, what do you do there? I wouldn't wait, I would just move along and maybe put someone else there.&quot; [4:30 onwards]Watch the full video below:Bill Apter is certain that the WWE star is legitimately injuredWhile there have been some questions about whether Seth Rollins' injury was just a storyline move, Bill Apter believes the injury is real.On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist stated that Seth could hold on to the briefcase since he should be back long before the contract expires.&quot;He can stay out until that [MITB deadline] almost expires and then see what the situation is in WWE, and cash it in on whoever is champion then. I don't think he is gonna be out that long. I think we are gonna see, and I am not doubting the injury isn't real. [...] I believe it's legit, but perhaps not as severe to keep him out a long time. He has had issues with that leg for a long time.&quot; [3:12 onwards]What is next for Seth Rollins in WWE? Only time will tell.If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.