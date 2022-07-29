"That was a problem"- Seth Rollins responds to WWE Legend's recent claims

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins responded to Road Dogg's (real-name Brian James) recent statement about him.

The former producer recently revealed that Rollins had a 'bad habit' of not expressing gratitude when given advice. James added that Seth changed himself with time and is now at the top of the wrestling world.

In a recent interview with Sport1, Seth Rollins addressed Road Dogg's remarks. The Visionary stated that he used to be 'pretty stubborn' during his early days, which caused some problems.

"Well, I was 25, 26 then, now I'm 36. If you don't mature a bit over time, you've done something wrong ( laughs ). I used to be pretty stubborn, that's true, and that was a problem starting in WWE twelve years ago and going through the NXT roster. On the other hand, my personality helped me because you need confidence to make it here, but it was difficult for me. It must also have been because I came from another world."

Seth Rollins detailed how things were different for him when he started with WWE

While Seth Rollins may be one of the most popular WWE stars today, he didn't start his wrestling career with the Stamford-based promotion. Rollins broke into pro wrestling in 2003 and quickly rose up through the indie scene before coming to NXT.

During his chat with Sport1, The Visionary disclosed how things were different during his early WWE days:

"In independent wrestling, which is where I grew up, you're a lot more on your own, you've got a lot more to figure out on your own. And it's a culture shock when you have to fit in with a big company like WWE and suddenly someone says to you: No, you're wrong, maybe do it this way and that. It's a completely different world of experience and I wasn't quite prepared for it. As a result, there was a lot of friction, strained working relationships and I almost burned a lot of bridges. But fortunately things have turned out for the better and I can look back on that time as an experience that I've matured and grown from."

Rollins is currently one of the company's biggest stars. He was slated to face Riddle at SummerSlam. However, those plans were nixed after The Visionary injured the Original Bro on RAW.

