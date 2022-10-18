Seth Rollins retains title thanks to accidental interference from returning superstar

Seth Rollins has retained the United States Champions, thanks to some accidental interference from Elias.

The Visionary won the United States Championship last week from Bobby Lashley after the latter was viciously attacked by Brock Lesnar. It was then announced that Rollins' first title defense would be on RAW against Matt Riddle this week.

Before the match could start, Elias returned and said he wanted to play a song for the crowd but was interrupted by Matt Riddle. The latter said that he would like to play with Elias sometime in the future, to which he agreed.

Elias then continued to play his song but was interrupted by Seth Rollins. As the match started, Elias remained outside the ring. However, Elias distracted Rollins every time he rolled out of the ring.

Midway through the match, Seth shoved Elias, and the latter returned the favor with a jumping knee. During the match's closing moments, The Visionary was sent outside and demanded Elias hit him. When the latter refused, Rollins superkicked him.

Matt Riddle took advantage of the situation and sent Rollins inside the ring to hit the hanging DDT. However, when he went for The RKO, he was shoved into Elias, who attempted to get in the ring. This was enough for Seth Rollins to hit The Stomp and pick up the win.

After the match was over, Rollins attacked Elias again. As he went to hit The Stomp to Riddle, Mustafa Ali stopped and attacked Rollins until he ran away into the crowd.

