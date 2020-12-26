Seth Rollins' return date revealed

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is returning on the January 1 edition of the Friday Night SmackDown!

Rollins has been absent from WWE TV ever since we saw him 'sacrificing' himself for the greater good at Survivor Series 2020. The former Universal Champion had donned the gimmick of The Messiah around a year ago and showed shades of the same at the event during a Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination match. He allowed Sheamus to put him down and cover him for the pin, thus leading to his elimination.

2021 on FOX kicks off with fireworks with the return of @WWERollins!



📺: #SmackDown Jan. 1, 2021 pic.twitter.com/EFcLkJhgjE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 26, 2020

Seth Rollins went on paternity leave after the birth of his first child

Although in the storyline, Seth Rollins sacrificed himself for the greater good, in reality, he was set to take time off after the birth of his first child with fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. The couple was engaged last year, with Becky going on hiatus due to her pregnancy, immediately after WWE Money In The Bank 2020.

Rollins and Becky Lynch

It would be interesting to find out what Seth Rollins has to say about what he did at Survivor Series, and what's his next goal on WWE SmackDown. Rollins had previously stated that he has his eyes on Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Will we see a confrontation between these two former Shield members on the upcoming edition of SmackDown? Tune in to find out next week!