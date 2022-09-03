Seth Rollins reveals why he brought up rising WWE Superstar's personal issues on camera

Seth Rollins revealed why he brought up Matt Riddle's personal issues on WWE programming.

Seth Rollins vowed to end Riddle's career when the latter cost him the opportunity to win the Money in the Bank contract in July. Since then, the animosity between the two superstars has been at an all-time high. The two were scheduled for a match at WWE SummerSlam.

However, Riddle got injured, and the match between the two got postponed until WWE Clash at The Castle. Last week, The Visionary dragged Riddle's personal issues to the camera during their sit-down interview.

Speaking on BT Sport, Rollins revealed why he brought up Riddle's issues on WWE programming and said he doesn't think he crossed the line:

"I mean I don't think so... This is something that I learned from working with John Cena... He always thought me to have a very thick skin when it came to whatever was said on camera because it is fair game... If it's on camera, it's fair game, it stays out there and lives in that world. Backstage, it's a different world. Those are two different things. [From 7:00 to 7:29]

It will be interesting to see if Rollins and Riddle can settle their differences once and for all at the upcoming premium live event.

Seth Rollins brought up Riddle's divorce on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle both started their careers on the black-and-gold brand. However, Riddle came from an MMA background while Rollins came from the independent circuit.

There were rumors of the two superstars having issues behind the scenes, and the tension between two stars started when Riddle's ex-wife Lisa made a post in 2019 on Instagram directed at the body of Seth Rollins' then-fiancée and now-wife Becky Lynch, and it took a while before the two began wrestling inside the squared circle.

A few months ago, the two began their rivalry after Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes were sidelined due to injury. The feud between the two got heated when The Visionary went on camera and brought up The Original Bro's personal issues on weekly programming.

In a sit-down interview during the latest edition of RAW, The Visionary brought up Riddle's family issues and addressed his recent divorce. In the closing moments of the interview, The Original Bro became furious and cussed Rollins.

The feud between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle is one of the most heated rivalry heading into Clash at The Castle.

Who do you think will walk out with the win? Seth Rollins or Matt Riddle? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Check out: 5 shocking WWE Betrayals that stunned us

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi