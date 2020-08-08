Seth Rollins reveals why Eye for an Eye match was 'overwhelming'

The brutal feud between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio saw the two Superstars lock horns in an 'Eye for an Eye' match at Extreme Rules. Unfortunately for Mysterio, he was once again subjected to the same horrible punishment at the hands of the Monday Night Messiah.

The closing moments of this match saw Seth Rollins pressing Rey Mysterio's eyes against the edge of the steel steps on the ringside. This led to his victory while an injured Mysterio was rushed for medical attention.

Seth Rollins recently discussed this match during his backstage interview with the Gorilla Position podcast. He said that that if this match was booked twenty years ago, in the middle of the Attitude Era, no one would have questioned the speculation.

Personally, Seth Rollins was really happy with the match and enjoyed competing against Mysterio. Talking about the backstage details of the Eye for an Eye match, Seth Rollins said,

"If this stipulation would have happened in 1999 in the middle of the Attitude Era, I don’t think anybody would have even scoffed at it. I think it would have been a crazy moment of wild stuff happening in WWE. Obviously we are 20 years later and things are different in the way we watch things and the way our audience sees wrestling. But, it is what it is. That’s what the moment was meant to do which is create interest for the casual viewer. I think the moment you say Eye For An Eye match, the hardcore wrestling fan, and if I was a 19-year-old kid, I would say the same thing like oh please, why can’t they just let these two wrestle."

"At the end of the day, the wrestling spoke for itself and the end moment ended up on TMZ so we are doing a service to both of our audiences. We gave them a great wrestling match and gave the casual viewer a reason to go, what the hell are they doing over there? I loved it. I thought it was great. I was really happy with it. I was overwhelmingly very happy with the final product, particularly considering we did that last scene in limited time and in one take." (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Easy. The greatest wrestler in the world (me) will ensure the future of the greatest show in the world (Raw, my show) by helping a young man through a very difficult time. https://t.co/j86s3MDKCL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 27, 2020

Seth Rollins and his current run in WWE

Seth Rollins' feud with Rey Mysterio has now turned even more personal with Dominik Mysterio involving himself. This week, he challenged Rollins for a match at SummerSlam, and their bout for the upcoming PPV was made official later in the night.

Randy at his best. Sasha-Asuka title fight. Drew/Zigman pulling out all the stops. Lashley/Ali. Murphy with the W. #WWERaw with a helluva show. The only hiccup was that stubborn Mysterio kid. #thegreatergood pic.twitter.com/GGGqkcdzhL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 28, 2020

Over the last few weeks, we have seen Dominik unleash hell on Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy on WWE RAW. He has been sneaky but has also managed to get the better off both the other Superstars during their brief encounters. It will be interesting to see what else WWE has in store for this storyline.