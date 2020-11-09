Seth Rollins reveals what he'll be doing for the first time at Survivor Series

Survivor Series is just two weeks away and the rivalries for that show are picking pace as we approach the show. The traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match will be the main talking point going into the pay-per-view.

The WWE RAW and SmackDown men's Survivor Series teams are almost finalized with just one Superstar left to fill both teams. Seth Rollins confirmed his participation at Survivor Series when he defeated Otis on last week's SmackDown to qualify for the men's SmackDown team.

Seth Rollins says he will lead Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

Seth Rollins made an appearance on Talking Smack this past week where he seemed pleased - and a little beaten up - after defeating Otis.

Kayla Braxton congratulated Seth Rollins for winning his match against Otis, which guarantees him a spot on the SmackDown men's team for Survivor Series. Rollins corrected Braxton by saying that he would be "leading" Team SmackDown:

"Let's be honest. I know everyone thinks they're leading and that's fair. I appreciate that, I like that gamesmanship. But the truth is there's only one great leader, one great redeemer and that is me. I will be leading Team SmackDown - for the first time in my career, mind you, against Team RAW at Survivor Series."

Rollins will join Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, and King Corbin as part of the men's SmackDown team, with only one spot is remaining on Team SmackDown. The RAW men's team have also confirmed four members as Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Sheamus will represent the Red brand.

Advertisement

The RAW women's Survivor Series team has five members as WWE Women's Tag Team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will team up with Dana Brooke, Lana and Mandy Rose. The SmackDown women's Survivor Series team has just two members confirmed so far with Ruby Riott and Bianca Belair. Three more names will be added to the Blue brand's team in the coming weeks.

Survivor Series will take place on November 22, 2020 at the ThunderDome.

Please H/T Sportskeeda and WWE Talking Smack if you use any of the above quotes