Seth Rollins reveals he was heartbroken to miss one major thing on WWE RAW due to injury

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently opened up about the emotional toll his injury took on him when he was sidelined from in-ring action on Monday Night RAW.

The Visionary suffered a knee injury in January 2024 during his title defense against Jinder Mahal on the flagship show. His injury turned out to be a partially torn meniscus and a Grade Two MCL tear. This cast doubt on the World Heavyweight Champion's participation in WrestleMania 40.

Rollins was out of in-ring action for almost two months since January 15 and made his return during a WWE House Show on March 9. The star preserved himself through rehab, and his determination paid off as he made his in-ring return before The Biggest Show of the Year.

During a chat with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former Shield member shared that it broke his heart not to be able to compete in the ring on RAW during his time off. Seth Rollins also said that now he's completely recovered and is ready to face The Bloodline on Night 1 and Drew McIntyre on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

"The fact that we missed out on a few Seth Rollins matches on RAW breaks my heart as much as it does yours, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s all working out in the way it was intended to. I’m happy at full strength and ready to go for not one but two nights of WrestleMania," he said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

The Bloodline laid waste on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

On this week's edition of RAW, Rollins faced Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match. The Visionary almost had The Enforcer for the pin, but Jimmy Uso interfered.

This led to Jey Uso trying to take out his twin brother before The Rock got his hands on the former Bloodline member. Dwayne Johnson then turned his attention to Seth Rollins, but Cody Rhodes made his massive return after The Final Boss made him bleed last week.

Roman Reigns saved The Great One when The American Nightmare and The Visionary had him on the announcer's desk. The show ended with Bloodline outnumbering the babyfaces and unleashing a brutal attack on them ahead of WrestleMania XL.

