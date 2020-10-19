Seth Rollins reveals interesting picks for his dream Survivor Series men's and women's teams

One of the biggest brand changes in the WWE Draft 2020 was the Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins getting drafted to SmackDown. This will be the first time that Seth Rollins will be performing for SmackDown since the original 2016 WWE Draft.

Seth Rollins recently sat down for an interview with WWE Mena where he was asked to pick his dream Survivor Series men's and women's team. The former Universal Champion had some interesting picks.

For his men's team, Seth Rollins chose his mentor Triple H as the first pick, followed by Shawn Michaels. As the enforcer for the team, he chose Andre the Giant. For the fourth and fifth pick, Rollins teased the New Age Outlaws but chose The Legion of Doom.

For his women's dream Survivor Series team, Seth Rollins started with the obvious choice and picked Becky Lynch. He then followed it up with two enforcers in Bull Nakano and Chyna. His next pick was the current RAW Women's Champion Asuka. For the final pick, Rollins chose WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

What plans could be in store for Seth Rollins on SmackDown?

WWE Draft 2020 saw Seth Rollins being drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. Interestingly, he was joined on the blue brand by Rey Mysterio, Dominik, and his former disciple Murphy. The storyline between him, Murphy, and the Mysterio family will likely continue on SmackDown.

Seth Rollins also had an interesting confrontation with the returning Daniel Bryan on SmackDown's premiere episode last week. WWE fans also expect a massive feud between Rollins and his Shield brother and current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

"My ultimate goal is to be at the very tip-top of Friday Night SmackDown, and so I would have to have my eyes on the Champion himself Roman Reigns"- Seth Rollins



Seth Rollins' Survivor Series dream team looks strong. WWE Survivor Series 2020 is set to take place on November 22. With Rollins now on SmackDown, he could be one of the choices to lead the brand's Survivor Series team.