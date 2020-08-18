Seth Rollins reveals what needs to improve about WWE 

Seth Rollins is a vehement supporter of WWE on social media and has spoken out on behalf of the company numerous times. In fact recently, in an emotional video you can watch here, Seth Rollins defended WWE and talked about their job. However, even Seth Rollins did not defend WWE creative and said that there were certain things that needed to change for the company in a recent interview with Bleacher Report.

Seth Rollins on what needs to improve in WWE's creative

Seth Rollins admitted that there was always something that needed to improve in WWE. He talked about the work in the Performance Center and how they were trying to make the best of it without a crowd.

"There's always stuff to work on and, gosh, I think it's so hard to pinpoint one thing or two things really," Rollins said. "I think things are tough creatively right now in the sense that we don't know where this whole thing is going to fall and we're in the Performance Center, so we're doing the best we can as far as what the aesthetic looks like, trying to get a crowd in there to make noise.

"Things from a viewers' perspective aren't quite the same. If we could somehow, if we're going under the pretense we don't know when live events are coming back and when a live audience is going to be in something the size of a sold-out Boston Garden or whatever, I think making it more fan-friendly, making it more aesthetically pleasing to an audience of a television show might go a long way."

With WWE moving to ThunderDome, some of the things that Seth Rollins has talked about might change in the coming days.

WWE ThunderDome, featuring a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras, takes WWE fans’ viewing experience to an unprecedented level starting Friday on #SmackDown, kicking off #SummerSlam Weekend! https://t.co/24IrawOj8a — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2020

However, Seth Rollins admitted that there were so many things that WWE needed to improve that it was hard to pick just one.

"That's just pulling a rabbit out of a hat because there's so many things we all need to work on every day. Not just the company, but myself, the talent around me, everyone in the back, the writers, the consistency, the conversations, the communication, everything could be better. It's so hard to pick just one thing and say, 'Ah, that's going to be the ticket, that's going to do it.' It's a work in progress, and I think going out there and consistently doing your job the best you can and helping other people out would be the best way to move this thing forward."