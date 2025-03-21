Seth Rollins reveals one major issue he had with the Shield gear

Seth Rollins has disclosed his biggest issues with the Shield's military-inspired gear. He mentioned that two things came to mind when he put on the gear for the first time.

The group debuted in late 2012, and Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose were the other two members. They split up in 2014 after The Visionary betrayed his teammates and joined Triple H's faction, The Authority. Rollins has used the Shield gear multiple times to get under The OTC's skin.

During a recent appearance on WWE Break It Down, Seth Rollins said he had two first impressions of the iconic attire. He stated that the positive was that he didn't have to shave his legs or deal with the scrutiny of wrestling in his underwear. Rollins' issue with the Shield gear was that it was very warm.

"Two first impressions when I put on the Shield gear. One, 'Oh, this is great; I don't have to shave my legs anymore.' And two, it was so warm because everything was tucked in, tied in. I was just sweating bullets every single night, so it was like an extra – it was like a sauna suit you were wearing out there. We, as performers, there's a certain scrutiny that comes with, you know, being in your underwear in front of millions of people all the time. And not having to deal with that scrutiny was kinda nice. Just iconic, just an iconic look," he said. [0:46-1:20]

Seth Rollins reflects on his popular white and gold SummerSlam 2014 gear

The former WWE Champion wowed the fans when he walked into The Biggest Party of the Summer in 2014 with the white and gold gear. He only wore it once, but fans called for its return for many years.

Seth Rollins said he decided to wear that gear because of how big his match with John Cena was.

"It really, you know, it was one of those things where I knew it was a big moment. The match with Cena itself in a high-profile event like SummerSlam. And so I wanted to do something that would elevate the moment. How can we use my ring attire to make this feel bigger than it already does? Right? And this was kind of my first experience with that. And I think it set the tone really for what the future was gonna look like for me and my gear."

Seth Rollins will appear on SmackDown tonight, along with his rumored WrestleMania opponents, CM Punk and Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see what happens.

