Two-time WWE Champion breaks down reason behind massive change he made during historic match with John Cena

A former WWE Champion had a historic match with John Cena several years ago. He has now explained the reason why he underwent a massive change for that match.

Seth Rollins, a two-time WWE Champion, two-time Universal Champion, and one-time World Heavyweight Champion, is no stranger to wearing bizarre ring gear. His ring gear makes headlines more often than his matches. However, it wasn't always this way. When he debuted, he wore The Shield gear, and after betraying the group, Rollins adopted a more normal black attire. However, at SummerSlam 2015, Rollins shocked the world when he wore all-white gear with gold accents for his Title vs. Title match against John Cena.

Speaking on WWE Break it Down, Seth Rollins spoke about his sudden change of gear for his SummerSlam 2015 match against John and even compared it to the White Power Ranger.

"This was a subversion of expectations. Right? Most of the people who are familiar with Seth Rollins up until this point had only really seen me in black. Right? The shield gear, when I switched over to regular gear, it was all black. A little silver. A little gold here and there. And I was like, 'Let's just invert it. Let's just go the opposite direction'. Right? Let's just make a shadow version of the gear. The white and gold obviously got, you know, a lot of Power Ranger comparisons. Tommy the white ranger. And it was cool, man."

He further added that he made the sudden change since it was a high-profile match, and he wanted to elevate the moment.

"It really, you know, it was one of those things where I knew it was a big moment. The match with Cena itself in a high-profile event like SummerSlam. And so I wanted to do something that would elevate the moment. How can we use my ring attire to make this feel bigger than it already does? Right? And this was kind of my first experience with that. And I think it set the tone really for what the future was gonna look like for me and my gear." [3:40 - 4:40]

Dutch Mantell says John Cena's face was drained of humanity during his heel turn

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena shocked the world by turning heel and attacking Cody Rhodes. Before the heel turn, Cena hugged the American Nightmare. However, his expression changed as he looked at The Rock who gave him the signal to betray Cody. This heel turn was one of the most talked-about moments in the past few weeks.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Dutch Mantell recalled Cena's face during the heel turn, saying he looked like he was drained of humanity.

"Right before he turned, that camera was on his face a little bit. He didn't look like John Cena. His face just drained of all humanity, of all emotion. And he was just there and, you know, The Rock did the deal like this [imitates The Rock's cut throat gesture]. That was the longest angle I've ever seen. I mean, they didn't rush anything."

It will be interesting to see if John Cena will remain heel until his retirement match.

