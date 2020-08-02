Seth Rollins reveals why Paul Heyman's departure won't hurt WWE

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by Alex McCarthy of talkSport. During the interview, the Monday Night Messiah was asked about the departure of Paul Heyman from the WWE RAW creative team. Heyman tried his best to push new stars and highlight some underutilized Superstars, but in the end, with ratings low, Vince McMahon decided to remove him from the role.

While speaking about Paul Heyman's departure, Seth Rollins said that it would not hurt WWE's efforts to create new stars in any way. Seth Rollins said that with a lot of the roster home due to COVID-19, this was the time for others to shine:

Well, first of all, I think the emphasis is still on building stars for the future. Particularly during this time when there’s a lot of performers who are either opting out for their own safety or they are people that are getting sick here and there, so we’re missing a lot of our top-tier talent due to various circumstances.

But the emphasis is still certainly on building future stars and I don’t want Paul Heyman’s departure to be a reason why anybody thinks that that’s not the case, because it definitely is the case.

Seth Rollins opens up about his match with Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins also opened up about his match against Drew McIntyre at Money in the Bank. Rollins said he was proud of the match, especially because it took place with no fans in attendance:

I was real proud of the match itself, mostly because it’s really hard to get a big match feel for a title fight with no people there. We were on a card – it was Money in the Bank – so they had the big cinematic match and we were coming off WrestleMania so there was a lot of expectation going into Money in the Bank.

I was in a similar position the year before with AJ Styles coming into that match after I had beaten Brock Lesnar for the title. So that first title defence you want to be huge. You’re putting your stamp on what kind of champion you’re going to be moving forward.