Seth Rollins reveals real reason why he used Shane McMahon's move at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 

One of the most talked-about moments from WWE Crown Jewel 2025's main event saw Seth Rollins bring out Shane McMahon's Coast-to-Coast maneuver from his arsenal. The RAW Superstar has now revealed that he used the move as he wanted to do anything possible to secure the elusive win over Cody.It's no secret that the leader of The Vision had an embarrassing record against The American Nightmare, having never defeated him in singles competition until recently. However, Rollins finally got rid of this blemish on his record when he defeated his arch nemesis to become the new Crown Jewel Champion.While the match itself was incredible, one moment that got the wrestling fans buzzing was when Seth Rollins delivered a Coast-to-Coast on Cody Rhodes. During the Crown Jewel post-show, Rollins addressed using the move popularized by Shane McMahon. The World Heavyweight Champion explained that his intention was simply to go all guns blazing in his attempt to defeat Cody.&quot;The truth is, I told Cody (Rhodes) I’d do anything by any means necessary. Whatever it took I was trying to going to beat him. I saw an opportunity, I took it. It didn’t pay off and honestly there might be some long-term (inaudible) but in the end, I was going to lay it all on the line.” (H/T- ITRWrestling) Is Shane McMahon on his way back to WWE?Shane O'Mac has been absent from WWE since WrestleMania 39, with little to no update on whether the company intends to have him back in the fold. However, a couple of developments have led to growing speculation about his return.A few days back, it came to light that McMahon was added to the active roster list on WWE's website. While this could just be a glitch, it was enough to get the internet talking. And now, with Seth Rollins using the Coast-to-Coast in Perth, the chatter surrounding his return could only further intensify. Regardless of what eventually happens, it has given the fans lots to speculate about.