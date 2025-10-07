Shocking news on Shane McMahon's WWE status

There is a shocking update on Shane McMahon's WWE status. His last WWE appearance came in 2023 when he came out to face The Miz at WrestleMania 39. However, he tore his quadriceps in his leg and was replaced by Snoop Dogg.

Since then, there has been little mention of him making a return to the sports entertainment giant. Now, in a significant update, he has returned to WWE's active roster.

The company's website lists Shane on its active roster. The list included all stars currently signed with the promotion, and Vince McMahon's son finds himself in the middle of Seth Rollins and Shawn Spears's names.

After starting out as an announcer, Shane became a key part of WWE's roster in the late 90s and early 2000s. He had memorable matches with Kurt Angle, Test, and Vince McMahon.

After his return to the promotion in 2016, he faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 in a Hell in a Cell match. Shane-O-Mac also had an entertaining bout with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33.

His 2022 exit from WWE came after the infamous men's Royal Rumble match. He was involved in producing the match and reportedly clashed with his father backstage over how the match should go down.

Shane McMahon's son wants his father in the Hall of Fame

At the Wrestlepalooza premium live event, The Undertaker came out to announce that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2026.

As WWE shared the video of the announcement on Instagram, Shane McMahon's son Declan commented, asking what about his father being in the Hall of Fame.

Declan's words found some support from former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry. The Hall of Famer said that he is being a good son, who wants to see his father's accomplishments rewarded.

